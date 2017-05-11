Paapa Essiedu’s Hamlet to tour the UK in 2018

Hamlet starring Paapa Essiedu is to tour the UK in 2018.

The Royal Shakespeare Company production, which first ran in 2016, will open at the Lowry in Salford on January 26, before playing at venues including the Theatre Royal Plymouth, Hull New Theatre, Northern Stage in Newcastle upon Tyne, the Royal and Derngate in Northampton and London's Hackney Empire. It will conclude its run in Hackney on March 31.

Its national press night will be held on January 31 at the Lowry.

Hamlet is directed by Simon Godwin, who said: “Part ghost story, part family tragedy, part dark comedy, Hamlet is an urgent and gripping thriller. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to it around the country.”

RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon said she was “glad that many more people across the country will have the opportunity to see our work”.

Essiedu’s turn as Hamlet earned him a 2016 UK Theatre award for best performance in a play.