Outdoor arts consortium Without Walls issues open call for new work

Theatremakers are invited to submit proposals for “new and innovative” outdoor work that could be commissioned next year.

Outdoor arts consortium Without Walls has put out an open call for bids for new commissions and touring support for outdoor work premiering in 2018 and 2019.

The organisation is also inviting proposals from companies and artists seeking research and development support for longer term outdoor work.

Without Walls, which partners with arts festivals and organisations to commission outdoor arts, was made a national portfolio organisation in June and awarded £1.2 million a year in the latest funding round.

The consortium has said it is keen to support work by artists and companies who are from a disabled and culturally diverse background, as well as those whose work has a particular focus on the intersection between the arts and political agendas.

The selection panel will be looking for “new and innovative outdoor works which inspire and captivate audiences”, including from artists who may be new to the outdoor arts sector.

Josephine Burns, chair of Without Walls, said: “Without Walls’ national portfolio organisation funding success is a major vote of confidence from Arts Council England in the work that we have developed to date.

“This open call to artists is an important step in our plans for the next 10 years, as we work with our partners to develop an exciting programme of innovative, ambitious, challenging and surprising new projects from artists across the country that will tour in 2018, 2019 and beyond to audiences in their thousands.”

Artists have until September 5, 2017, to apply.

Without Walls has also announced a new partnership with International Dance Festival Birmingham for The Big Idea, a co-commission between the two organisations to develop a new dance work.