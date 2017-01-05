Out of Joint launches £8k Wit Award playwriting prize

Out of Joint has launched an £8,000 playwriting prize specifically for new writers who already work in theatre.

In collaboration with charitable trust the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust, Out of Joint has set up the Wit Award. The prize will be an £8,000 commission with the company.

The award is aimed at people who have not previously had a play professionally produced and who have worked in front of house, in administrative roles, on stage, backstage or in any creative capacity for at least two years.

Alongside the commission fee, the prize also includes a development relationship with Out of Joint, of up to 12 months, and a workshop for the chosen play with actors and a director to develop the play, followed by a presentation before an audience.

The deadline for submissions is March 2, with candidates being asked to submit a full-length script.

It will be judged by a panel, not yet announced, which will have a specific remit to look for "a play of substance, which contributes to our understanding of an aspect of the human condition or experience, from a writer with the capacity to enhance our political or social awareness".

The winner will be announced in May, and the competition is being managed by Out of Joint on behalf of the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust.