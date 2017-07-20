Grease actor Stockard Channing has said she “isn’t optimistic” that opportunities for older female performers will improve.

Speaking at a press event for Apologia in London, in which she plays art historian Kristin, Channing argued that the situation has not changed “up to now”.

She said: “Kristin is a woman of a certain age, she’s American but she came to make her life in Europe, and she’s a big feminist, a big leftie. She’s a very outspoken, intelligent, sometimes dictatorial kind of person.”

Channing added: “There are not very many [good roles for older women] so when I read this I thought this is great, this is interesting, let’s pursue it. It would be nice [for there to be more roles like this] but I’m not optimistic.”

Channing said that actors were limited by the parts that had been written.

She added: “The situation hasn’t [got any better] up to now. The point is, you just play as it plays – I’m a pragmatic person.

“I can’t really answer [how the situation could be improved], it’s just the way of the world. It’s the people who want to write or do write who could answer that.”

Apologia is showing at Trafalgar Studios in London from July 29 to November 18, with press night on August 3.