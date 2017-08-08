Opera director Lee Blakeley dies of heart attack aged 45

The theatre and opera director Lee Blakeley has died at the age of 45.

His death on August 5 of a heart attack was confirmed in a statement on social media by his husband.

A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Blakeley began his career in the casting department at the Citizens Theatre, Glasgow. While working in the box office of English National Opera, he began to assist David McVicar in productions at the London Coliseum.

His early productions included a first staging of Handel’s Clori, Tirsi e Fileno in the London nightclub Heaven in 2001.

He went on to direct with ENO, Glyndebourne Festival Opera, the Royal Opera, Scottish Opera – for whom he staged Judith Weir’s A Night at the Chinese Opera to considerable success in 2008 – and Wexford Opera.

Often employing casts drawn from opera and musical-theatre backgrounds, he enjoyed productive relationships with Santa Fe Opera and the Opera Theatre of St Louis in the US as well as with the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where he directed the French premiere of Steven Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in 2010.

His more recent theatre work included Jessica Walker’s Pat Kirkwood is Angry, which transferred from the Royal Exchange, Manchester to the St James’ Theatre in 2013.

Among early tributes on social media, the Royal Opera wrote: “Lee Blakeley brought intelligence, fun and flair to the rehearsal room and he will be very much missed.”

Mezzo-soprano Alice Coote said: “Want to cry – not sing – today. You are gone too soon.”

The food writer Jay Rayner tweeted: “Lee Blakeley was a brilliant director, wonderful friend and all round great man. Utterly hollowed out by the news he has died, so young.”

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Stage.