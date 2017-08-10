Open auditions to be held for Royal Albert Hall Nutcracker

Birmingham Royal Ballet is to hold open auditions for young dancers to appear in a Christmas production of The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall.

A new version of The Nutcracker has been created for the Albert Hall production, which will feature "groundbreaking projections" and 75kg of artificial snow.

Auditions will take place on October 1 at Urdang Academy in north London.

The company is looking for eight boys and eight girls, from school years 5, 6 or 7.

Children will form two teams, each performing in up to four performances.

While previous ballet experience is an advantage, it is not necessary.

The Nutcracker runs at the Royal Albert Hall from December 28 to 31.