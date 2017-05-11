‘One-stop shop’ to promote theatre shows catering to blind audiences

A new online service has launched in a bid to promote all theatre performances that are accessible to blind and partially sighted people.

Charity VocalEyes, which increases access to the arts for blind and partially sighted people, created the resource to bring together audio-described performances taking place across the country.

VocalEyes is calling for theatres to submit details via an online form of their audio-described performances, touch tours, workshops and any events specifically designed to include blind and partially sighted visitors.

Matthew Cock, chief executive at VocalEyes, said: “There wasn’t a one-stop shop for people who want to go to audio-described events covering the whole country, which is why we created this service.

“Events that are accessible to blind and partially sighted people are important because it’s about equality of access. Everyone has the right to experience and enjoy art.”

He added: “There are many theatres out there doing all kinds of stuff and we hope this service will make it easier for them to access these audiences.”

The events will be displayed in the 'what’s on' section of the VocalEyes website. The service is free of charge, with VocalEyes asking theatres to share audience figures to help build a picture of audiences for audio-described events across the country.