Old Vic opens up theatre talent scheme to DJs

London’s Old Vic Theatre has expanded its development programme to invite practitioners from all disciplines to apply, including DJs, choreographers and sound designers.

Now in its third year, the Old Vic 12 scheme gives participants funding to develop three plays in collaboration with each other, helping them to take the next step in their careers.

In previous years, the cohort has comprised three writers, three directors, three producers, one designer, one movement director and one composer.

This year, while the intake of writers, directors and producers will remain the same, the three remaining positions will now be open to anyone with an interest in collaborating in theatre.

Tom Wright, artist development coordinator at the Old Vic, said: “We are opening up these positions for theatre collaborators of any discipline to apply for.

“The thing the Old Vic aims to do is to create a close network of practitioners and offer them a platform to collaborate.”

He added: “There are gaps in the artist development opportunities available for certain types of artists. There is less support available for lighting, sound and costume designers, for instance, and we are responding to these gaps.”

The Old Vic is running a series of workshops throughout August – two in London, one in Edinburgh, and one in Birmingham – for potential applicants to network with each other and the Old Vic team, and ask any questions they have about the application process.

Applications for the scheme, which can be made via Hiive, close on August 30. The Old Vic will select successful participants by the end of October, with the scheme to run from October to July 2018.