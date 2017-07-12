Old Vic to become London home for Emma Rice’s Wise Children

Emma Rice's new company Wise Children will become company in residence at the Old Vic.

The Old Vic will be the London home for Wise Children, which Rice will lead following her departure from Shakespeare's Globe in April 2018.

The company's first production, an adaptation of Angela Carter's novel Wise Children, will open Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus' fourth season at the theatre.

Wise Children will be based in the South West, and was announced as an Arts Council England-funded national portfolio organisation last month. It will have a focus on creating "innovative ensemble theatre", and work with partner venues across the country to develop its work.

Announcing the Old Vic partnership, Warchus said: "In 2018 the Old Vic celebrates 200 years of independent, creatively adventurous theatre. I am thrilled to welcome Emma and her new company, Wise Children, as our company in residence for the bicentenary.

"Emma and all she stands for is symbolic of the optimism and irrepressible spirit that has kept the Old Vic at the forefront of artistic adventure for the last two centuries.”

Rice described the Old Vic as an "iconic, independent and proudly innovative theatre", adding that it was the "perfect first home" for her new company.