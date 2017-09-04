Old Red Lion artistic director Clive Judd to step down after less than a year in post

Clive Judd, artistic director of the Old Red Lion pub theatre in north London, has announced he will be stepping down from the post in October.

The announcement comes less than a year after Judd was appointed to replace Stewart Pringle at the venue. He was previously the theatre's literary manager, and a visiting director before that.

Announcing his departure, Judd said: "I have cherished the two-year association I have had with this historic theatre – as a visiting director, literary manager and this year as artistic director.

"I know I am leaving the theatre with a truly exciting programme of work full of faces new and known to the venue."

The Old Red Lion's forthcoming season includes a new play by Harrison Rose, Fox, directed by Rupert Hands, a Christmas production of Great Expectations directed by Tom Crowley and the return of the London Horror Festival in October.