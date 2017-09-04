Old Red Lion announces autumn/winter season

The Old Red Lion has announced its autumn/winter season, which includes two new plays and a Christmas production of Great Expectations.

The London pub theatre, which has also announced that its artistic director Clive Judd will step down next month, also sees the return of the London Horror Festival for a second year at the venue.

The Old Red Lion will stage the world premiere of Fox by Harrison Rose, directed by Rupert Hands.

A new play by Catherine Lucie, The Moor, will also run as part of the theatre's season, directed by Blythe Stewart and produced by Zoe Anjuli Robinson.

No Place Like Hope, by Callum McGowan, runs in November, directed by Carla Kingham, while the season also includes Tom Crowley's adaptation of Great Expectations.

The Dickens classic will run over Christmas, and is a co-production between Crowley and Co and Heritage Arts Trust, the team behind VAULT Festival.

The season also sees the return of the London Horror Festival in October, this year featuring 23 productions.

These include The Underground Clown Club's Knock Knock, a new show called Who's There, a comic adaptation of The Shadow Over Innsmouth, and a gender-switched version of Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven.

The season at a glance

Fox by Harrison Rose

Directed by Rupert Hands

September 26 to October 14, with press night on September 28

The London Horror Festival

October 15 to November 4

No Place Like Hope by Callum McGowan

Directed by Carla Kingham

November 7 to 25, press night TBC

Great Expectations by Tom Crowley

December 12 to January 6, press night TBC

The Moor by Catherine Lucie

Directed by Blythe Stewart

February 6 to March 3, 2018, press night TBC