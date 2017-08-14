Oberon Books publishes first musical score

Theatre publisher Oberon Books has published its first musical score in the company’s 32-year history.

A 153-page songbook of Seiriol Davies’ musical How to Win Against History, scored for piano and vocals, was released alongside the show’s play text.

The play text itself is also unconventional in containing 21 pages of footnotes, as well as several illustrations.

George Spender, senior editor at Oberon Books, told The Stage: “Seeing the show in Edinburgh last year, I knew we had to do it – it’s one of the most enjoyable shows and scripts I’ve ever worked on.

“Seiriol had done so much fascinating research when making the show that we decided to include it in footnotes. There are so many incredible lines in the show that reading it makes you laugh all over again.”

How to Win Against History, which tells the story of 19th-century nobleman and cross-dresser Henry Cyril Paget, was a hit at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Stage’s reviews editor Natasha Tripney called it “a total pleasure” and awarded it five stars. It is also being performed at this year’s fringe, before embarking on a national tour.