Nicholas Serota: ‘British culture will become stagnant and irrelevant if cut off post-Brexit’

Arts Council England is to set up a new fund to help artists and producers work abroad, Nicholas Serota has announced.

The Arts Council chair unveiled the plans in a speech that underlined the importance of a two-way flow of talent between Britain and the rest of the world, and warned: “Cultures that cut themselves off may become exquisite, like a rare breed of animal, but ultimately they stagnate and are irrelevant to a changing world."

He said allowing artists to move freely both in and out of the UK was “crucial" to the arts.

"Irrespective of the vote to leave the EU, we should be looking at the current systems and procedures, and whom they benefit or disadvantage.

"How can we retain the conditions that currently work well and extend these to artists and creatives globally, including those coming for short working visits? This is vital if we are to retain the edge we have in highly competitive world markets," Serota said.

The fund, called the Creative Practitioners Fund, will invest in the work of individuals wishing to work abroad, as well as offering support for research and development.

Serota described the fund as "significant", but did not share any further details of its budget.

He was speaking at the Creative Industries Federation's inaugural international conference in London, at which he gave a keynote address focusing on the importance of international exchange.

In it, he stressed that the "interaction of forces" between the UK and other countries had “made British culture so rich and increasingly complex".

"We owe so much of how we see ourselves – especially our romantic side – to the perspective of incomers," Serota said, citing theatre figures including Ingmar Bergman, Robert Lepage and Ivo van Hove.