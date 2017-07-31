Newbury’s Watermill to create resident Shakespeare company

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury is to set up a resident Shakespeare company that will create new versions of the plays for touring.

The Watermill Ensemble is being formed by artistic director Paul Hart, and follows on from his productions of Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night, which are coming to the end of an international tour.

The aim of the company will be to combine Shakespeare's text with live music, creating new productions to run at the Newbury theatre as well as on tour.

The company will also form part of the Watermill's education programme.

The ensemble is currently made up of Victoria Blunt, Peter Dukes, Aruhan Galieva, Rebecca Lee, Emma McDonald, Offue Okegbe, Lauryn Redding, Jamie Satterthwaite, Mike Slader and Stuart Wilde.

Announcing the ensemble, Hart said: "The Watermill has always been the most wonderfully nurturing place to create work and the space itself forces you to think outside the box. We’ve found it’s the perfect environment to create productions that are bold, fresh and irreverent.

"I’ve loved making work with the casts of Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night and we can’t wait to get back into rehearsals to try something new. I think a good ensemble forces everyone in the room to up their game and be experimental."

The company will create a new production next year, to be announced.