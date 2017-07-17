New works by Chris Thorpe and Tim Crouch feature in Unicorn Theatre’s new season
An adaptation of Old English poem Beowulf by Chris Thorpe is among 11 productions in the Unicorn Theatre’s new season.
Beowulf will be directed by Justin Audibert and will run at the London theatre, which makes work aimed at young audiences, from October 1 to November 5.
The season also includes Beginners written and directed by Tim Crouch, which tells the story of three families trapped in a holiday cottage. Crouch previously directed Jeramee, Hartleby and Oooglemore for the Unicorn.
Performance artist Kim Noble will devise a live radio show called Wild Life FM with director Pol Heyvaert and musician Jakob Ampe. The show will look at what it is like to be young today and is aimed at audiences aged 14 and over.
Belgian playwright Ignace Cornelissen will rework Shakespeare’s Othello in February 2018, with Ian Nicholson directing.
Sci-fi adventure Laika by Bryony Hannah and Avye Leventis will run from September and Milo Rau’s Five Easy Pieces, in which seven children aged 9 to 14 recreate interviews and statements of those affected by serial killer Marc Dutroux, will be performed on April 27 and 28, 2018.
Three shows will return following previous runs at the theatre. Artistic director Purni Morell directs The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams, which returns to the Weston Theatre for a fourth time, Boing! directed by Sally Cookson will be staged for a second time from November and Stewart Melton’s Seesaw will run from January 2018 directed by Sarah Argent.
Unicorn season at a glance
Baby Show by Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis
Directed by Sarah Argent
August 9 to July 29, 2018
Laika by Bryony Hannah and Avye Leventis
September 24 to November 12, press night October 3
Beowulf by Chris Thorpe
Directed by Justin Audibert
October 1 to November 5, press night October 11
The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams
Directed by Purni Morell
November 17 to December 31, press night November 21
Boing! choreographed by Wilkie Branson and Joel Daniel
Directed by Sally Cookson
November 22 to December 31, press night November 24
Wild Life FM devised by Pol Heyvaert, Kim Noble and the cast
Directed by Pol Heyvaert
January 12 to 20, press night January 12
Seesaw by Stewart Melton
Directed by Sarah Argent
January 26 to March 11, press night January 31
Othello by Ignace Cornelissen
Directed by Ian Nicholson
February 3 to March 3, press night February 8
Beginners by Tim Crouch
Directed by Tim Crouch
March 20 to April 15, press night March 28
Five Easy Pieces by Milo Rau
April 27 to 28