New works by Chris Thorpe and Tim Crouch feature in Unicorn Theatre’s new season

An adaptation of Old English poem Beowulf by Chris Thorpe is among 11 productions in the Unicorn Theatre’s new season.

Beowulf will be directed by Justin Audibert and will run at the London theatre, which makes work aimed at young audiences, from October 1 to November 5.

The season also includes Beginners written and directed by Tim Crouch, which tells the story of three families trapped in a holiday cottage. Crouch previously directed Jeramee, Hartleby and Oooglemore for the Unicorn.

Performance artist Kim Noble will devise a live radio show called Wild Life FM with director Pol Heyvaert and musician Jakob Ampe. The show will look at what it is like to be young today and is aimed at audiences aged 14 and over.

Belgian playwright Ignace Cornelissen will rework Shakespeare’s Othello in February 2018, with Ian Nicholson directing.

Sci-fi adventure Laika by Bryony Hannah and Avye Leventis will run from September and Milo Rau’s Five Easy Pieces, in which seven children aged 9 to 14 recreate interviews and statements of those affected by serial killer Marc Dutroux, will be performed on April 27 and 28, 2018.

Three shows will return following previous runs at the theatre. Artistic director Purni Morell directs The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams, which returns to the Weston Theatre for a fourth time, Boing! directed by Sally Cookson will be staged for a second time from November and Stewart Melton’s Seesaw will run from January 2018 directed by Sarah Argent.

Unicorn season at a glance

Baby Show by Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis

Directed by Sarah Argent

August 9 to July 29, 2018

Laika by Bryony Hannah and Avye Leventis

September 24 to November 12, press night October 3

Beowulf by Chris Thorpe

Directed by Justin Audibert

October 1 to November 5, press night October 11

The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

Directed by Purni Morell

November 17 to December 31, press night November 21

Boing! choreographed by Wilkie Branson and Joel Daniel

Directed by Sally Cookson

November 22 to December 31, press night November 24

Wild Life FM devised by Pol Heyvaert, Kim Noble and the cast

Directed by Pol Heyvaert

January 12 to 20, press night January 12

Seesaw by Stewart Melton

Directed by Sarah Argent

January 26 to March 11, press night January 31

Othello by Ignace Cornelissen

Directed by Ian Nicholson

February 3 to March 3, press night February 8

Beginners by Tim Crouch

Directed by Tim Crouch

March 20 to April 15, press night March 28

Five Easy Pieces by Milo Rau

April 27 to 28