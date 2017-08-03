New West End cast announced for The Phantom of the Opera

Ben Lewis is to take over the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera in the West End.

He will be joined by Jeremy Taylor as Raoul and Kelly Mathieson as Christine, with Amy Manford alternating in the role of Christine.

Matt Bateman, Jade Davies, Hannah Grace, Andrei Teodor Iliescu, Jordan Simon Pollard, Una Reynolds, Emily Smith, Rachel Spurrell and John Stacey also join the cast.

Lewis previously played the Phantom in the Australian production of Love Never Dies, a sequel to the original musical.

The show, which has music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, has been running in London’s West End for 31 years.

It is currently playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre, and the new cast will take over from September 4.