New tour of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men announced

A new tour of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men has been announced.

The 10-week tour will open at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury on January 29, 2018.

The production, which tells the story of two migrant workers George and Lennie, will visit locations including Liverpool, Glasgow, Salisbury, Brighton, Tunbridge Wells and Manchester, where it will run until April 14, 2018.

Guys Unsworth will direct the production, which has design by David Woodhead.

Of Mice and Men is produced by Selladoor Productions in association with the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury.