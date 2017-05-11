New shows from Graeae and Selina Thompson in Northern Stage Edinburgh line-up

New shows by Graeae Theatre and Selina Thompson feature in Northern Stage’s 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe line-up.

Cosmic Scallies by Jackie Hagan will be directed by Amit Sharma, who also directed Jack Thorne’s play The Solid Life of Sugar Water for Graeae at the fringe in 2015.

Thompson’s show Salt looks at black-British identity and is part of the 2017 British Council Showcase.

Also included in the programme is the return of RashDash’s Two Man Show, which was a winner of The Stage Edinburgh Award in 2016, and You’ve Changed from transgender artist Kate O’Donnell which will look at the process of transitioning.

Chris Thorpe will perform a one-off reading of Status, a new show written by him and directed by Rachel Chavkin. The show will then premiere at Edinburgh in 2018. Thorpe and Chavkin previously created Fringe First-winning show Confirmation.

Newcastle-based Northern Stage has partnered with three producing theatres - Hull Truck, Manchester’s Royal Exchange and West Yorkshire Playhouse - for their programme this year.

As in previous years, shows will take place at Summerhall. They run from August 5 to 26.