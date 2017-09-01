New cast for The Ferryman announced

Maureen Beattie and Catherine McCormack are to join the cast of The Ferryman at London’s Gielgud Theatre.

A new cast has been announced for Jez Butterworth’s play, with William Houston taking on the lead role of Quinn Carney.

The cast also includes Charles Dale, Laurie Davidson, and Sarah Greene.

They will be joined by Ivan Kaye, Mark Lambert, Fergal McElherron, Glenn Speers and Niall Wright.

The original company will give its final performance on October 7 before the new cast takes over on October 9.

Directed by Sam Mendes, The Ferryman is currently booking to January 6, 2018.

It is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions.