New 120-seat theatre to open in Walthamstow

A new 120-seat performance venue will open in Walthamstow later this month.

As well as theatre, dance and performance, CentrE17 will also host workshops and talks, as well as classes.

The venue, in an existing hall, opens with a series of Edinburgh previews from comedians including Sam Quinn and Rachel Creeger.

It is run by a community interest company, with Max Peters as artistic director and Ursula Early as producer and programmer.

CentrE17 is located near Walthamstow tube station and will be the London borough of Waltham Forest’s only purpose-built performance space. It opens on July 24 with a gala launch event.

Earlier this year, new writing festival HighTide announced that it would transfer its entire line-up to a temporary performance venue in Walthamstow in September.