National Theatre’s Beginning gets West End transfer

David Eldridge’s Beginning is to transfer to the West End following its run at the National Theatre in London.

The production will have a 10-week run at the Ambassadors Theatre from January 15 to March 24, with press night on January 23.

It will be the first production to run at the Ambassadors after the closure of Stomp, which ends its run there on January 7 after a decade.

Justine Mitchell and Sam Troughton will reprise their roles in the two-hander.

Directed by Polly Findlay, Beginning first premiered at the National Theatre on October 12.

The production has set and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Paul Arditti and movement by Naomi Said.

Beginning is being produced in the West End by the National Theatre.