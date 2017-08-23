National Theatre posters to go on display in new exhibition

The National Theatre has announced it will host a new exhibition exploring poster design at the theatre over the past 50 years.

Curated by design critic Rick Poynor, who is professor of design and visual culture at the University of Reading, the exhibition will run in the Wolfson Gallery at the NT's home on the South Bank.

The exhibition features National Theatre show posters from 1963 to present day and will include original posters, interviews with past and current art directors and will trace the changes in design and function.

Poynor said: "An exciting theatre poster manages to capture the essence of a play. It grabs your attention with something surprising and draws you in. The National Theatre has a long tradition of producing adventurous poster designs that encapsulate the inventiveness and energy of its productions.”

A book, National Theatre Posters: A Design History, will be published to coincide with the exhibition, which runs from October 4 until March 31, 2018, and costs £3.