National Theatre to offer flexible stage-management jobs

The National Theatre is creating four new stage-management roles, specifically designed for those seeking a flexible working structure.

The roles have been designed to appeal to stage managers who are new to the industry or have childcare and caring responsibilities.

The National has negotiated with Equity to introduce two full-time, two-year contracts and two permanent, part-time roles.

Under the two-year contracts, stage managers will be employed full-time rather than on a show-by-show basis and can gain experience of working in the theatre when productions are on and in the time between them.

Two part-time assistant stage managers will work for six months and then have the remainder of the year off to allow for further career development opportunities or undertake caring responsibilities.

The new roles are intended to provide stability and a wide variety of experience, while the part-time roles also give individuals the option to spend half the year doing something different.

The structure is intended to be helpful for people wanting reduced hours at the start of end of their careers, and to encourage a more diverse range of applicants.

Equity organiser Paul Fleming told The Stage that the new roles offer stability for stage managers at a time when permanent positions are decreasing, but would also benefit the NT by broadening the range of people it employs.

He added: "We must always be fighting for the best terms for the freelances who make up a large part of the stage management workforce. But showing permanent positions can be done in more innovative ways is a key part of having the diverse workforce we all want to see."