National Theatre audiences to experience virtual reality ‘pain relief’

The National Theatre has announced a free virtual reality experience to run alongside its production of Ugly Lies the Bone.

It will take place in the theatre’s Lyttelton Lounge for an hour after performances and make use of a VR pain relief therapy called Cool!.

It follows similar experiences created for The Plough and the Stars and the musical Wonder.land.

Lindsey Ferrentino’s play examines the use of a virtual reality treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, and the installation will allow audience members to experience a similar form of the treatment.

Vice president of VR at tech company HTC Peter Frolund said: “It is important that people realise that VR can be and is already used for so many purposes other than gaming. Whether that is in medicine, treatment of PTSD or education, we want people to broaden their horizons and make the most of VR to improve and enrich lives.”

In experimental trials with VR pain relief, it was typical for at least 60% of patients to experience more than a 30% reduction in pain. Comparatively, a dose of morphine is often calibrated to reduce pain by 25%.

The installation is a collaboration between the theatre’s immersive storytelling studio, which launched last year, and VR pain researchers Firsthand.

Ugly Lies the Bone runs at the National Theatre until June 6.