National Campaign for the Arts: voters must quiz election candidates on culture

The National Campaign for the Arts is calling for people across the UK to question their parliamentary candidates on culture, to gauge how committed they are to addressing issues facing the sector.

The NCA has created a prompt sheet suggesting three questions that arts organisations and supporters can put to their local candidates ahead of next month's election.

The document calls on arts supporters to make sure the candidate they vote for to become their MP is committed to the arts, and understands the importance of ensuring their success in future.

It asks:

What will you do to protect arts funding?

How will you make good arts education available to everyone?

What will you do to ensure everyone has access to the best art, no matter where they live?

The document goes on to say that candidates should make commitments to oppose further cuts to core arts funding and school budgets, as well as oppose the English Baccalaureate, which does not require GCSE pupils to study a creative subject.

The NCA adds that candidates should support local arts investment schemes and tax relief schemes, and advocate for an end to the 'postcode lottery' of arts funding where some areas have better access than others.

NCA chair and actor Samuel West said: "Public funding helps to make the UK a world leader in arts and culture. The National Campaign for the Arts wants audiences and candidates to understand and support that."

"It is essential for this and future generations that the arts are not forgotten at this election; successful candidates will realise how important affordable access to art is to the health and well-being of their constituents. We hope all arts organisations will share our new prompt sheet with their audiences and supporters."