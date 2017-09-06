National Campaign for the Arts launches fundraising drive

The National Campaign for the Arts has set up a supporters scheme, asking members of the public to donate to its cause.

The organisation, which campaigns to keep public funding of arts and culture in the UK, is calling on supporters to donate from £3 a month.

Higher membership tiers, of up to £45 per month, will help support specific campaigns and activities.

Samuel West, NCA chair, said: "We believe, don't we, that art is for everyone? But it isn't just a nice idea; good, affordable access to art can be life-changing.

"It's only possible if our arts organisations are properly supported. We're asking for people's help to make the case. The NCA is advocator and activist, shouting louder for more investment in the culture we all cherish."