Musicians campaign to protect freedom of movement post-Brexit

A campaign to protect freedom of movement for those working in the creative industries after Brexit has been launched by the Incorporated Society of Musicians and a-n The Artists Information Company.

Free Move Create will lobby the government to maintain freedom of movement without excessive additional expense or bureaucracy.

Chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, Deborah Annetts, said: “The issue of freedom of movement is not limited to just musicians – it affects everyone who works in the creative industries, including actors, artists, dancers, directors and technicians.

“Freedom of movement is vital to our creative industries. We urge everyone who works in these crucial industries – whatever your trade might be – to sign up to Free Move Create.”

The campaign is the result of a survey of more than 1,000 people in the music profession, which revealed that protecting freedom of movement was the top priority after Brexit.

Jeanie Scott, executive director of membership organisation a-n The Artists Information Company, said: “Travel can play a vital, stimulating role in an artist’s career development, and an open, stable market place is just as important to ensure they can afford the costs of making, selling and distributing their work in the UK and beyond.

“But our survey suggests a reduction in opportunities for artists in the last year, an increase in costs and a reduction in sales through EU routes.”