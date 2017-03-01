Cameron Mackintosh’s Music Theatre International is launching a musical theatre event for children and young people, featuring workshops, teaching and performances.

The European arm of the global licensing giant, which holds the performance rights to shows including Mamma Mia!, many of Stephen Sondheim’s works as well as those produced by Mackintosh, is hosting the Junior Theatre Celebration at Curve in Leicester later this month.

It will be the first time MTI has staged the event in the UK, having previously held similar ones in the US and Australia. MTI, of which Mackintosh is the majority shareholder, opened a European office in 2015.

The day-long programme will see schools and youth groups from across the UK and Ireland perform excerpts from MTI’s range of Broadway Junior shows. These include Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

They will be performed for a judging panel that includes directors Lotte Wakeham, Racky Plews and Steven Dexter, before winners are announced later in the day.

There will also be workshops presented by performers from West End musicals including The Lion King, Matilda and Wicked, and an evening concert.

The day will also include a Q&A season with Strictly Come Dancing performer Joanne Clifton, who is starring in the UK touring production of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The inaugural Junior Theatre Celebration takes place at Curve on March 12.