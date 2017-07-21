MP attacks government over crisis leaving Wakefield drama school CAPA ‘on brink of closure’

The dreams of aspiring performers in West Yorkshire will “turn to dust” unless a new home is found for a performing arts college that is “on the brink of closure”, an MP has warned.

Two members of senior staff have now been made redundant at CAPA College in Wakefield, which – as revealed by The Stage – could shut permanently after plans to turn it into a stand-alone free school backfired.

The “heavily oversubscribed” sixth-form college was due to split from Cathedral Academy Wakefield school and move to a new, purpose-built facility in Leeds.

However, CAPA was left without a building after the plans fell through. It will close unless a new permanent home and interim temporary accommodation is secured.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh raised the issue in parliament, criticising the government for the way the situation has been handled by decision-makers in Westminster, who granted CAPA permission to become a free school.

The Labour politician said: “What a sorry, sad tale this is. In September 2015, CAPA College and its sponsor, the Leeds diocese, through the Enhance Academy Trust, received permission to open as a free school.”

Creagh explained that the government made a conditional agreement to secure a site in Leeds, and the Education Funding Agency (EFA) agreed to provide two years of interim funding to allow CAPA College to stay in Wakefield until the site in Leeds obtained planning permissions.

However, Leeds City Council rejected the planning application over concerns about road safety and congestion after it emerged that the building was on the route of the planned high-speed railway HS2.

The EFA has rescinded its two-year funding offer until CAPA College finds a new building, forcing the school to inform potential new students that places will not be available to them, meaning there is no new intake for September 2017.

Creagh said: “The college has had to issue redundancy notices to staff.

“I know that the trust is working with Wakefield Council and the EFA to find a new, permanent home for CAPA in Wakefield; we made it, we grew it, we developed it and we want to keep it. But why did the EFA continue with a planning application after being told that the site would have a high-speed rail line through it by 2032? Is this seriously a good use of taxpayers’ money?”

“Why was another site for CAPA College not identified as soon as it was known that there was a problem with this one?”

She added: “The closure of CAPA College would damage the life chances of young people in Wakefield who aspire to go into the arts.”

CAPA student Samuel Dawson, who has been campaigning against the closure, said the general consensus is that the college is set to close.

He told The Stage: “It's sad to see such a unique, outstanding, renowned college be let down by a bunch of suits who didn't make their mind up over the future of it, and there's at least a hundred of us that have been left with the mess they patched together for us.”

He added: “It’s left me wide awake not being able to sleep at night just thinking about it.”

He confirmed that the current course leaders had been made redundant, adding: “I just have no words as to how invaluable their role has been to every single one of us, and how they help everyone get to the best universities or career paths in the performing arts world.”