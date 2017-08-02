Milton Keynes’ Stantonbury Theatre appoints new artistic director

The Stantonbury Theatre in Milton Keynes has relaunched with Lucy Cuthbertson as its new artistic director.

The 256-seat theatre, which programmes a mixture of professional and amateur work, is part of Stantonbury Campus, a large secondary school within the Griffin Schools Trust.

Cuthbertson, currently director of drama and performance at Griffin Schools and a board member at Greenwich Theatre, has promised that the theatre will undergo a “bold artistic relaunch”.

It plans to expand the amount and range of companies whose work it presents.

She said: “I am proud to have been invited by Griffin Schools Trust to lead Stantonbury Theatre into the next important period in its history.

“As Milton Keynes celebrates its 50th year, there couldn’t be a better time to welcome such a diverse range of award-winning, acclaimed companies to this special venue, not only an educational venue for Stantonbury Campus but also a local venue working on a national and international level.”

Stantonbury Theatre revealed that its upcoming season would include the theatre’s first in-house pantomime, a musical version of Robin Hood produced with Greenwich Theatre and Splendid Productions.

Previous pantomimes at the venue had been staged by amateur company Dreams N Wishes, which will present its 2017 pantomime at the Venue MK.

Stantonbury’s season will also include Form by Rendered Retina theatre company and A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) from Silent Uproar, which recently won the Kevin Spacey Foundation Award for musical theatre.

Cuthbertson replaces Hilary Rhodes, who had been arts development manager at the theatre since 2000.