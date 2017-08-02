Michelle Dockery cast in National Theatre’s Network

Michelle Dockery is to join the cast of Network at the National Theatre, alongside the previously announced Bryan Cranston.

Dockery, best known for her role as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey, will play Diana Christenson in the stage adaptation of the Paddy Chayefsky film.

It marks a return to the National for Dockery after eight years. She previously performed in Burnt by the Sun in 2009.

Adapted by Lee Hall and directed by Ivo van Hove, Network opens in the Lyttelton on November 4, with press night on November 13.

It then runs in repertoire until March 24.

Set and lighting design are by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costumes by An D'Huys and music and sound by Eric Sleichim.

Network is produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey ad Lee Menzies.