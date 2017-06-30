Michael Ball in line-up for first ever musical theatre cruise

Beverley Knight and Michael Ball are among performers confirmed to take part in a musical theatre-themed cruise.

Floating Festival’s Stages bills itself as the UK’s “first ever fully themed musical theatre cruise”.

As well as performances by Ball, Knight, Lee Mead and Christina Bianco, the four-night trip offers quizzes, lip-sync battles and musical theatre workshops where passengers can learn dance, singing and acting skills.

Musical theatre singing group Collabro, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and performers John Owen-Jones and Sophie Evans will also be on the boat.

The cruise runs from October 15 to 19, 2018 and is produced by Cuffe and Taylor, and Floating Festivals onboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas.

Creator Jonathan Blackburn said: “This is not just a cruise with a theme, this is a musical festival. The moment the passenger enters the cruise terminal at Southampton and walks down the red carpet, they will begin to rejoice in an experience of which they will be an important part for the duration of their cruise.”

After leaving Southampton the boat will stop off in Amsterdam for a day.