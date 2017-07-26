Menier Chocolate Factory to stage English language premiere of Florian Zeller’s The Lie

Florian Zeller's The Lie will have its English language premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory later this year.

It is the latest play by the French writer to be translated by Christopher Hampton for the British stage and follows productions of The Mother, The Father and The Truth.

The production, which will be staged at the London venue from September 14 to November 18, will be directed by Lindsay Posner and designed by Anna Fleischle.

Lighting is by Howard Harrison, sound by Gregory Clarke and music by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Press night will be on September 27, and the cast is yet to be announced.