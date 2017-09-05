Max Stafford-Clark to quit Out of Joint after 23 years

Max Stafford-Clark has announced he is leaving Out of Joint, the theatre company he founded, after 23 years.

Stafford-Clark, who was previously artistic director at London’s Royal Court before he set up Out of Joint in 1993, will focus on his international freelance career when he leaves.

Out of Joint recently appointed Kate Wasserberg to the new role of joint artistic director, working alongside Stafford-Clark. The company has not confirmed when Stafford-Clark will leave, or whether Wasserberg will become its sole artistic director.

Out of Joint has premiered plays from established writers including April De Angelis, Richard Bean, Alistair Beaton, Caryl Churchill, David Hare, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Timberlake Wertenbaker.

He is the latest long-running artistic director to announce their departure. Elsewhere, the artistic director of Newcastle’s Live Theatre Max Roberts is stepping down after 30 years in post.

He will become emeritus director at the new-writing theatre as well as visiting professor of performing arts at the University of Sunderland. The theatre has already begun the process of recruiting a successor.

That announcement followed earlier news that Barrie Rutter was leaving Northern Broadsides, 25 years after he founded the company.