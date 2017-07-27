Mark Rylance hails return of the actor-manager to Shakespeare’s Globe

Mark Rylance has welcomed Michelle Terry's appointment at Shakespeare's Globe, claiming that the challenge of the theatre "is greatest for the actor".

When Terry takes over in April 2018, she will become the second actor – after Rylance – to be the theatre's artistic director.

The Globe's founding artistic director, Rylance said he was "thrilled" at Terry's appointment, and that he believed she would "build a wonderful new ensemble for all of us who love to go and hear a beautiful play in the Globe".

He told The Stage: “The challenge of Shakespeare's Globe is great for the director, designer and musician, but I believe it is greatest for the actor and actress.

"The intimate and epic connection between the actor and audience inside the Globe is unlike anything I have experienced anywhere in my entire career. Its potential is enormous, but it takes courage and patience and practice. Michelle knows this challenge first hand."

Rylance went on to say he was excited for outgoing artistic director Emma Rice to continue her "imaginative and wonderful theatremaking with Kneehigh and other companies".

Rice has founded a new company, Wise Children, which she will lead following her departure from the Globe next year.

"She is a strong and inspired voice in British theatre, and has given many thousands of people great pleasure with her work at the Globe," Rylance added.