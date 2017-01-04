Manchester’s £110m Factory arts centre in final planning stages

Detailed plans for the £110 million Factory arts centre in Manchester will go before the council next week, when a decision on final planning permission will be made.

Broad proposals for Factory, first announced along with £78 million central government funding in 2014, were given the green light by Manchester City Council in 2015. Permission is now being sought for the project’s finer details, which include a 1,600-seat, flexible theatre space.

The planning documents submitted to the council describe Factory as a "unique, large-scale, technologically advanced and ultra-flexible arts space" that will be a major development for the arts outside London. It is alleged that the project will create the equivalent of 2,453 full-time jobs within a decade, and add £137.7 million a year to the local economy.

The theatre is one of two major performance spaces in Factory, and is described as the more traditional facilities, although multiple configurations will be available.

“It will be multi-purpose with the ability to transform from a traditional sit down theatre to a more flexible standing audience environment in a matter of hours,” the plans claim.

Alongside the theatre will be a 5,000-capacity multi-purpose venue called the Warehouse. Factory must be designed as flexibly as possible, the plans state, “with multi-purpose spaces that can support the creation and presentation of large-scale artistic projects”.

For these such productions, the designs propose that the proscenium of the theatre could fully open into the Warehouse, allowing for the entire space to be used for a single show.

Factory will also include dedicated foyers for each of the spaces, backstage space, dressing rooms and workshops, as well as training and commercial spaces.

The application is set to go before Manchester council’s planning committee at a meeting on January 12.

The project has already received strong central government backing, with former chancellor George Osborne committing to funding the organisation with £9 million per year from 2018-19, in addition to the first £78 million.

It will be built on the site of the former Granada studios in Manchester, and is planned to open in 2019.

The design process is being led by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, who was appointed in 2015.