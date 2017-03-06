All-male Mikado to tour the UK

An all-male production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado will tour the UK later this year.

The operetta will be directed by Sasha Regan, artistic director of the Union Theatre in London, and follows her previous all-male productions of HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

Regan said that her desire to have an all-male cast stemmed from her experiences performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school.

Richard Munday will play Nanki-Poo alongside David McKechnie as Ko-ko. Other cast members include Ben Vivian-Jones, Alan Richardson, Jame Jukes, Richard Russell Edwards, Alex Weatherhill and James Waud.

The production will tour venues across the UK, including Theatre Royal Bath, Edinburgh King’s Theatre, Richmond Theatre, Exeter Northcott and The Spa Bridlington.

It will be produced by Regan De Wynter Williams Productions and will tour from April 18 to July 29.