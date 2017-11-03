Lyric Hammersmith partners with local schools to boost arts education in London borough

The Lyric Hammersmith is creating a local cultural education partnership to improve access to arts education in west London.

Launched on November 2 at the Lyric’s annual arts and education conference, the partnership intends to improve how arts organisations “work together to enhance the cultural childhood for every pupil in Hammersmith and Fulham”.

The LCEP has been set up as a direct response to Arts Council England’s call for the cultural and education sectors to work together to offer consistent and high-quality education for all children and young people.

The partnership has been developed with education providers, the local authority and other arts organisations.

The theatre is working with nine organisations in the first year, including Zoo Nation, New English Ballet Theatre and Dance West from the dance sector, as well as Turtle Key Arts, Action on Disability and music and film organisations.

Within its first year, the Lyric will engage more than 600 students from four primary schools, four secondary schools and one special educational needs and disability school within the borough, to enable young people to achieve the accredited Arts Award.

The partnership will also create a teachers’ network, comprising 18 individuals, to connect people working in education and allow them to share best practice. The teachers on the course will be offered continuing professional development and trained to deliver the Arts Award.

Lyric executive director Sian Alexander said: “Never has it been more important for arts organisations and schools to work together, listening, supporting and challenging each other to achieve this shared goal.

“Developing this partnership over the past year has been a privilege and we are excited for all we hope to achieve together over the coming years.”