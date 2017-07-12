Lucy McCormick to debut new work at Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety

Performance artist Jonny Woo's alternative Royal Variety show is to return for two dates in 2017, featuring new work from Lucy McCormick.

McCormick, the creator of Edinburgh Fringe hit Triple Threat, will present a new work as part of the show, called Jonny Woo's Un-Royal Variety.

She appears on the bill alongside Bourgeois and Maurice, US performer Christeene, operatic comic Jayde Adams and Diane Chorley, who performs as the Duchess of Canvey.

The programme also includes The Kate Middleton Choir, from composer Richard Thomas – who last year staged Brexit the Musical at the Un-Royal Variety's inaugural performance.

The Un-Royal Variety will take place at Hackney Empire on November 3 and 4.