Lost JM Barrie farce to be published for first time

An unperformed play by Peter Pan playwright JM Barrie has been discovered in an archive in Texas.

The 33-page farce called The Reconstruction of the Crime was found in the JM Barrie archives at the Harry Ransom Center, part of the University of Texas at Austin.

It has been there for about 50 years and has never been performed. The catalogue entry describes the play as “a sensational scene”.

In the farce, which involves a case of mistaken identity in a provincial hotel, a character pokes his head through the curtain and asks the audience to help him find the culprit of a crime.

It will now be published in the Strand Magazine, an American literary journal.

Barrie is best known for his play Peter Pan, which was first performed in 1904 before being adapted into a novel in 1911.