Long Day’s Journey Into Night confirms West End transfer

Long Day's Journey Into Night, starring Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville, will transfer to the West End next year.

The production ran at Bristol Old Vic in 2016, as part of the theatre's 250th anniversary season.

Irons and Manville will reprise their roles in the Eugene O'Neill play when it transfers to Wyndham's Theatre from January 27, 2018.

It runs there until April 8, with press night on February 6.

Directed by Richard Eyre, it has design by Rob Howell, lighting by Peter Mumford and sound by John Leonard.

The show is produced by Bristol Old Vic and Fiery Angel.