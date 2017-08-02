London’s first pub theatre to leave home after 47 years

The King’s Head pub theatre in north London has announced plans to move to a £5.6 million purpose-built space.

Widely recognised to be the first pub theatre since Shakespearean times, the King’s Head has submitted plans to build a 250-seat auditorium and an 85-seat studio on Upper Street, Islington.

The new venue, which will be part of a £400 million development, will be directly next door to the King’s Head’s current location.

Actors including Maureen Lipman, Hugh Grant, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Richard E Grant have all performed at the venue, and, according to the theatre, playwrights Tom Stoppard and Steven Berkoff and actor Alan Rickman began their careers there.

Currently, the venue is “bursting at the seams” and upsizing will ensure a “creatively and financially sustainable future”, its artistic director Adam Spreadbury-Maher has said.

Designed by architect Graham Currie, the new theatre will also have a bar and foyer, as well as showers, toilets and changing rooms for actors.

While the new theatre is being built, the King’s Head will relocate to a temporary home 10 doors up the road in the John Salt Bar. The theatre is expected to move into the new venue in autumn 2018.

The current space used by the King’s Head, at the back of a pub of the same name, will revert to being a dining area.

The King’s Head was established in 1970 by Dan Crawford, with Spreadbury-Maher becoming artistic director in 2010.

Spreadbury-Maher said: “It's an incredibly exciting time for us, and for artists and audiences at the King's Head Theatre.

“Just feet away from the current auditorium, the planned new space will celebrate our illustrious heritage, while securing our future for decades to come.”

He added: “There is always going to be a sense of nostalgia, there are so many artists that started their careers here.

“Now there is an amazing plethora of pub theatres so we are not losing anything. What we need now are venues that can take artists and develop them in a sustainable way.”

The new King’s Head Theatre will be part of a £400 million development, called Islington Square, which will include new homes and shopping and leisure space, including a gym and cinema.

Spreadbury-Maher confirmed that the King’s Head will continue to programme new writing, first revivals, musicals, opera and cabaret, as it currently does.

Most of the funds for the build and fit-out have already been raised. The theatre is seeking donations to secure the remaining £2 million needed to see the project through.

Actors Joanna Lumley and Mark Gatiss have praised the move.

Lumley, who performed at the King’s Head early in her career, said: “It’s thrilling that the King's Head Theatre now has a chance to spread its colossal wings and fly into the front line of innovative work in the theatrical capital of the world.

“It has always punched far above its weight and with these dazzling planned facilities it can even offer comfort, hitherto pretty much undreamed of, and reliability – once, rain fell so steadily on the audiences’ heads that they made umbrellas of their programmes. It is a bright star with a brighter future, and no place deserves it more.”

Gatiss added: “I’m delighted that the King's Head Theatre is planning to move into such an exciting new venue and has an equally exciting future. In uncertain times, it's great to see one of the stalwarts of London's fringe going onwards and upwards, and a bit to the left."