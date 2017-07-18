London fringe theatre attacked for ‘obnoxious’ job advert

A fringe theatre in London has provoked a backlash on social media for a strongly worded job advertisement attacking young people.

The posting for the role of office administrator at Tea House Theatre begins “Dear Millenials [sic]”, and goes on to ask: “Are you just not taught anything about existing in the real world, where every penny counts?”

“One old lady used to run the whole of Mountview Academy with an IBM computer, it shouldn't be this hard,” the advertisement added.

It was posted on Arts Jobs, a website run by Arts Council England, with the theatre saying that it is the third time it has advertised for the post in as many months.

The successful applicant would be “a grafter, who can commit”.

“The absolute dogs in office skills, the ability to run a paper filing system as well as a computerised one, the ability to complete and keep track of a huge to-do list, to make our office work, create and develop business management systems that help the business to grow, giving space for more creative work to go ahead. To see where we are headed and realise that it is in your own hands how far you are able to go with us as we grow.”

The salary offered for the full-time role is £15,000 to £20,000. Tea House Theatre ends the advertisement by claiming: “We have not been impressed so far.”

The advert was quickly removed by the Arts Council, which tweeted: “We're aware of a job that was posted on ArtsJobs that breached our terms (in this case targeting a specific age group). Artsjobs is made up of user generated content and this job advert has now been removed.”

However, hundreds of people had already taken to Twitter to express their surprise at the advertisement’s wording.

Would rather support my daughter indefinitely than encourage her to work with people like this. Horrible attitude. Their loss. — Ruth Thorpe (@animadura) July 18, 2017

This is an extraordinary job advert. So snotty and patronising. Who'd seriously apply to work here? https://t.co/whgzPWFbJi — Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) July 17, 2017

Have the Tea House Theatre not considered that this fuckin obnoxious advert puts anyone with relevant skills off ever wanting to work there pic.twitter.com/tYFICxSBW6 — shon faye (@shonfaye) July 17, 2017

It's so badly written and poorly phrased. Has nobody ever taught the writer how to construct proper English sentences? — Tom Maxwell (@TomMaxwell11) July 17, 2017

The Arts Council came under fire for hosting the advertisement, and responded that although it has "checks in place" to stop spam and offensive content, "sometimes posts slip through the net". It added: "We'll be looking into this."

Founded by Harry Iggulden in 2011, the Tea House Theatre in Vauxhall functions as a cafe during the day and a theatre in the evenings. It had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.