Lolita Chakrabarti and Monica Dolan to judge new monologue competition

Lolita Chakrabarti and Monica Dolan are among judges for a new monologue writing competition.

Heretic Voices is inviting submissions for dramatic writing in monologue form, with four winners receiving a full production in the main space of London’s Arcola Theatre.

The four winning monologues will also be published as a collection.

Submissions should be written in English with a running time of between 15 and 45 minutes, and must not have received a professional production.

Chakrabarti and Dolan will be joined on the judging panel by theatre critic Michael Billington and literary agent Mel Kenyon.

The competition has been set up by Max Gill and Ellie Keel from theatre company Heretic Productions. Artistic director Gill said: "We cannot wait to present a diverse collection of revelatory and distinctive voices united by a desire to delight and excite an audience.

Whether it is an opportunity to explore vibrant character, give voice to the unheard, or craft a unique and challenging relationship between speaker and listener, the range and possibility of the monologue form is thrilling.”

Billington added: “New-writing prizes proliferate but this one is special in that it promotes solo voices and in that the prize is a guarantee of a production and publication. I am delighted to be part of a distinguished judging panel and would urge everyone to get writing.”

The deadline for entries is September 30.