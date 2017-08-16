Lloyd Webber strikes deal for musical theatre expansion in China

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group has announced a new partnership with one of China's largest live entertainment groups to develop the country's musical theatre industry.

Among the first projects to be announced are the first Chinese-language production of Tell Me on a Sunday and a training course taught in collaboration with Arts Educational Schools.

RUG has struck a deal with Shanghai Media Group Live, which owns 13 theatres and multiple performing arts companies.

It is the live entertainment arm of Shanghai Media Group, which owns television and radio channels as well as news outlets and TV and film production arms.

SMG has previously partnered on the Shanghai production of Punchdrunk's Sleep No More and has deals with BBC Worldwide to distribute shows such as Sherlock and Doctor Who.

The first Chinese production of Tell Me on a Sunday will be developed by RUG as the partnership's flagship project.

It will transpose the original story of a girl moving from London to New York to a Chinese woman as she moves from regional China to Shanghai, and will tour China next year.

The training initiative, with ArtsEd, will host its first vocational musical theatre course in September. Voice, dancing and acting tutors from ArtsEd will travel to Shanghai for the eight-week intensive course, which will be taught in a mix of English and Mandarin.

Shorter courses will also take place from October, and local technical theatre staff will receive overseas training, sponsored by SMG Live, from 2018.

RUG and SMG Live have also announced a third strand to the partnership, in which they intend to develop new musical theatre for China and increase interest in the genre.

This would include creating culturally sensitive translations of existing works as well as new shows.

RUG has been taking Lloyd Webber's work to China since 2001. The composer said he wanted to enable Chinese audiences to enjoy musical theatre to the scale and quality that is produced in Europe and North America.

"Now in Shanghai Media Group we have a partner with whom we can achieve this goal," he said.

SMG Live's Wang Jianjun added that she hoped the partnership would grow into a "successful case study for international cooperation".

RUG closed its Asia Pacific office, based in Sydney, in 2016, moving its global operations to London. However, at the time the company said it planned to increase its activity in the Asia Pacific region despite the office closure.