Liverpool Everyman to feature in new Royal Mail stamp collection

Liverpool's Everyman Theatre will feature on a special set of stamps issued by the Royal Mail.

The Everyman, designed by Haworth Tompkins, appears as one of 10 buildings that represent contemporary architecture in the UK.

The theatre won the highest architectural award, the RIBA Stirling Prize, in 2014.

Other buildings include: the Tate Modern's new building, the Blavatnik Building; the Library of Birmingham; the Scottish Parliament; the Eden Project and the Giants' Causeway Visitor Centre in Northern Ireland.

Everyman and Playhouse artistic director Gemma Bodinetz said: "The Everyman was a 10-year labour of love for us all and it’s absolutely thrilling to have it feature on a Royal Mail stamp.

“Liverpool has always been at the heart of what we do and architects Haworth Tompkins succeeded in making sure our fantastic theatre both welcomes and celebrates all members of our community. It’s wonderful that the people of Liverpool depicted on the building are being celebrated in this unique way.”

Philip Parker, stamp strategy manager for Royal Mail, added: "These new stamps celebrate visionary buildings that combine stunning architecture with great engineering."

The stamps are available to buy immediately.