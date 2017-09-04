Live Theatre’s Max Roberts bows out after three decades

Live Theatre artistic director Max Roberts is to step down after 30 years at the Newcastle venue.

Roberts will become emeritus director at the new-writing theatre as well as visiting professor of performing arts at the University of Sunderland.

The theatre has already begun the process of recruiting a successor.

Live Theatre chief executive Jim Beirne said Roberts had led the venue's artistic programming for three decades "with immense national and international success".

Recent productions have included Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour – a co-production with the National Theatre of Scotland that recently completed a West End run – and Patrick Marber's The Red Lion, which transfers to Trafalgar Studios in London in November.

The theatre has said that it is looking for a new artistic director with "outstanding creative skills, an eagerness to be located in the North East of England, and a commitment to engaging with the communities of the region".