Lin-Manuel Miranda musical postponed after collapse of Wonderland tour

A tour of Bring It On the Musical from the same producer as the recently collapsed Wonderland tour has been postponed.

Bring It On, which has music from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been delayed until 2019 due to "scheduling issues with the show's creative team".

The show was to be produced by Neil Eckersley, who also produced Wonderland the Musical. Last month that show cancelled its remaining tour dates amid claims that suppliers and creatives were owed money.

Bring It On, which is based on a film of the same name about cheerleaders, was due to open at Manchester's Palace Theatre on September 6.

It was then due to visit venues including the Edinburgh Playhouse, Sunderland Empire, Aylesbury Waterside, Glasgow King's and Bristol Hippodrome, before finishing its run at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on May 12, 2018.

A spokesman for the production of Bring It On said: "Due to scheduling issues with the show's creative team, the Bring It On tour has been postponed until 2019. All customers are being contacted and refunded. New dates for 2019 will be announced soon."

A spokeswoman for the Ambassador Theatre Group, the operator of the venues the tour was scheduled to visit, confirmed that "on advice from the producers" the tour had been postponed.

Music Theatre International, which licensed the production, said it did not wish to comment.

Bring It On has music by Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and book by Jeff Whitty.