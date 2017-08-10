Lifeboat to be named after ‘walking encyclopedia of theatre’

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution will name a boat after Enid Foster, the British Theatre Association and Garrick Club librarian who died in 2005.

Foster became head librarian of the British Drama League, which eventually became the British Theatre Association.

She was known as “a walking encyclopedia of theatre”.

Anyone who knew Foster is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at the Inshore Lifeboat Centre on the Isle of Wight.

Foster’s partner Doug left a legacy for the naming. The ceremony will begin at 2pm on September 7.