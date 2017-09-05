Les Miserables creator’s latest work to show in London

The Other Palace in London has announced a workshop production of Les Miserables creator Alain Boublil’s latest work.

Manhattan Parisienne, a story about two struggling artists in New York, features excerpts of songs from artists including Jacques Brel, George and Ira Gershwin, Michel Legrand, Cole Porter and Charles Aznavour.

Public sharings of the work in progress production will take place from October 10 to 21.

The play, by Boublil, made its debut at 59E59 theaters in New York in December 2014.

Marie Zamora, who played Eve, is to reprise her role.

Manhattan Parisienne is produced by Robert Mackintosh and the Other Palace.

Boublil said: “Robert Mackintosh invited me to visit the theatre one day last year. I was amazed to discover how perfect a setting the studio was for Manhattan Parisienne. Exactly what I’d dreamed of.

“I mentioned to Robert how much I'd love to do the show there and gave him a copy of the play. He also gave a copy to [artistic director] Paul Taylor Mills, who liked it too. I am beyond thrilled that things have come together now so that Robert and the Other Palace, along with myself, can present a new development of the show.”